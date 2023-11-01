Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan seamer Sikandar Bakht has claimed there is an “extremely dangerous” rift brewing in the national team between the bowlers and captain Babar Azam.

While these allegations have yet to be verified, Bakht pointed out that Azam has been arguing with some of the players in the squad.

The 29-year-old skipper is under serious pressure at the moment as Pakistan have failed to impress in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan finally got a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, which was much-needed as it kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

While the men in green still remain on the verge of elimination, Bakht admitted that the apparent situation going on within the team is not good at all.

“The things which have been reported are extremely dangerous and this is something I have seen multiple times in my life. The arguments between the captain and players is not a good sign,” he told Geo News.

“Previously, they were all united but it is now bowlers vs Babar Azam. He criticised the bowlers which led to argument with two of Pakistan’s pacers.

“There are some people who must have told one of the players that you have won the PSL which is why you should be the next captain in order to create a rift in the team.”

Pakistan’s next World Cup match will be against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

