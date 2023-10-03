Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the Pakistan limited overs vice-captain, has revealed that he is more than happy to “sit out” if the team management want to pick fellow spinner Usama Mir instead of him.

While there is no doubt that the 24-year-old would love to keep hold of his spot full time, he knows that he faces plenty of competition and will be rested from time to time.

Mir has been getting more chances at the international level and has taken 11 wickets in eight ODIs at an average of 35.09.

“If playing Usama means I have to sit out, then I don’t mind,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Mir did not feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and took one wicket in two games at an average of 79.

The 27-year-old from Sialkot was part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent Asia Cup, but wasn’t given an opportunity to play in any of the team’s matches.

Instead, Shadab was selected for all five games and finished with six wickets at an average of 40.83.

Pakistan started the tournament with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Despite this, they advanced to the Super Fours and proceeded to pummel Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, everything didn’t go according to plan after this as they lost to India by 228 runs.

They then took on Sri Lanka for a spot in the Asia Cup final, but lost by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan will now play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

