Sharjeel Khan, the attacking Pakistan opener, said there is “no doubt” in his mind that middle order batsman Saud Shakeel is in a “different class” altogether.

Shakeel has cemented his spot in Pakistan’s Test side for the foreseeable future as he has been performing consistently and brought stability to the middle order, which is an area that dogged the men in green in the past.

So far, the 28-year-old has made 875 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

Sharjeel admitted that he has thoroughly enjoyed what he has seen from Shakeel and hopes the Karachi native keeps on making big scores going forward.

“Different class no doubt, love watching you Saud Shakeel,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After dominating in the Sri Lanka Test series, Shakeel played one ODI against Afghanistan and scored nine runs.

He was subsequently picked for the Asia Cup, but didn’t play a single game.

Right now, he is part of Pakistan’s team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India and get underway on October 5.

The men in green will start their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

