AB de Villiers, the South Africa power-hitter, has admitted that Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is “pretty quick.”

He also warned batsmen not to leave their crease when facing Afridi as it opens them up to the possibility of being trapped lbw or bowled.

On top of that, De Villiers pointed out that Afridi possesses a good short ball as well, which he can utilise if batsmen are trying to charge down at him.

“Unfortunately for the batters, he’s pretty quick as well so you can’t really come out of your crease because that’s another way to prevent that lbw and the bowled dismissals, so you can’t come out of the crease because he’s got that short ball as well,” the Proteas legend said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi has been in good form lately as he took six wickets in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He subsequently featured in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and claimed six wickets at an average of 16.33.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he had a big impact with the ball as he picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Pakistan started the tournament in brutal fashion as they demolished Nepal by 238 runs before being forced to share one point apiece with India as their match was washed out.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

However, everything went downhill from here as they lost to India by 228 runs.

Still in with a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup final, Pakistan failed to do so as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green will now take part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which starts on October 5.

Their first match will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

