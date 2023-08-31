Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali has thrown his support behind fellow Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, saying everyone knows how “talented” and “hardworking” he is.

Dahani is considered a rising star in the country and has shown plenty of promise in his career so far.

The 25-year-old from Larkana has represented the men in green in two ODIs, where he has taken one wicket at an average of 73.

As for T20Is, he has claimed eight wickets in 11 matches at an average of 40.

It should also be noted that Dahani has not been included in the Pakistan team lately as his last international match came in October 2022.

“We all know you are very talented and a hardworking cricketer,” Hasan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dahani wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also isn’t in the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal.

They will now face India on September 2 in Pallekele.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

