Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has made it clear that he was never disrespected by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

He noted that even when he was playing for the men in green and “Babar was my junior”, the star batsman never did anything that upset or angered him.

Amir’s comments come after there was a lot of talk about his comments where he said that bowling to Azam was no different than bowling to a tailender.

However, the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan insisted that his remarks had been misinterpreted.

“Babar was my junior when I was playing for Pakistan, and he has always respected me,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in a Test series and a 3-0 victory over Afghanistan in an ODI series, which saw the men in green become the number one ODI team in the world.

Pakistan are now featuring in the Asia Cup, which is being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

