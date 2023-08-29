Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal, the iconic spinner, believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s “batting is flawless”.

Since he holds this view, he noted that no one should be criticising the 28-year-old unnecessarily when it comes to his performance with the bat.

This is because Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer across all three formats for the past few years.

“His batting is flawless, and there is no need for undue criticism on that,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He then made 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

The men in green will now be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: An outstanding player, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace acknowledges just how good Pakistan batsman is

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5245 ( 87.45 % ) No! 753 ( 12.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...