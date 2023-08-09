Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has asked people to show him where he said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was “an average player or a tailender”.
He noted that the remarks he made about the 28-year-old have been “misrepresented” and blown out of proportion.
Amir received a lot of backlash for what he said, especially since Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman in all three formats.
“First, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam recently captained Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.
Despite failing to have much of an impact, his side still went on to claim a 2-0 series win.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.
