Show me where I said this, Mohammad Amir says people misinterpreted his comments about Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Mohammad Amir told people to show him where he called Pakistan captain Babar Azam an average player or a tailender

Mohammad Amir: “First, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender”

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has asked people to show him where he said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was “an average player or a tailender”.

He noted that the remarks he made about the 28-year-old have been “misrepresented” and blown out of proportion.

Amir received a lot of backlash for what he said, especially since Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman in all three formats.

“First, I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter. Show me one interview in which I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite failing to have much of an impact, his side still went on to claim a 2-0 series win.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup?
