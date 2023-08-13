Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal believes Pakistan should pick three spinners out of Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

It is likely that Shadab will already be in the team since he is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain.

However, Ajmal noted that out of Imad, Nawaz and Mir, at least two of them should be in the squad since India is known for its spin-friendly conditions.

“World Cup is in India, and it’s very crucial for us to have spinners over there. We need to have at least two to three spinners, for example, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir – all have been bowling decently lately,” the 45-year-old legendary spinner from Faisalabad told Cricket Pakistan.

“To top it off, we have Shadab Khan, who’s also the vice-captain. So I think, amongst these four, at least three of them should be a part of the World Cup squad.”

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

