Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir should be playing for Pakistan right now.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 but has teased the possibility of returning. However, he has taken no concrete action as of yet.

Sarfaraz admitted that while this is his choice, he feels the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan could be competing with the current pace attack, which includes the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“Amir is not playing international cricket right now. I think he should play international cricket but it is his decision,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

Sarfaraz amassed 32 runs at an average of 16 but missed a portion of the second Test in Colombo after being struck on the helmet.

Pakistan will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Choose from them, Saeed Ajmal picks four spinners that can be in Pakistan’s World Cup team

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 2870 ( 59.2 % ) No! 1978 ( 40.8 % )

Like this: Like Loading...