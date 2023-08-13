Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, believes fast bowler Zaman Khan “will just get better and better” after having impressed as of late.

Zaman recently played in the 2023 Vitality Blast in England and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

In the 14 games he played for Derbyshire, who are coached by Arthur, the 21-year-old from Mirpur took 25 wickets at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

He then featured for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada and claimed seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Having shown what he can do, Arthur is confident that Zaman will continue to improve as he plays more matches.

“He will just get better and better,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently took on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series and triumphed 2-0.

They will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

