Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan spinner, believes legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan “played the sweep shot better than anybody else”.

Younis is the only Pakistan cricketer to have scored 10,000 Test runs and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the country has produced.

Rashid noted that he learned how to play the sweep shot by watching YouTube videos of Younis.

“Younis Khan is someone who played the sweep shot better than anybody else. I learn by watching his YouTube videos and observing him play the sweep shot,” he said in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

