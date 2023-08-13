Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, said fast bowler Naseem Shah “is a different breed altogether”.

Naseem has become one of the key members of Pakistan’s pace attack and features in all three formats for the men in green.

He recently took nine wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.

The 20-year-old is now playing for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has claimed nine wickets in six matches at an average of 18.44 and an economy rate of 7.37.

Given the amount of potential he has at such a young age, Amir acknowledged that Naseem is something special.

“Naseem Shah is a different breed altogether,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will take place in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

