Aaqib Javed, the head coach of the Lahore Qalandars, feels Pakistan should consider making left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States of America.

Currently, Babar Azam leads the men in green in all three formats.

However, given that Afridi has captained the Qalandars to back-to-back titles in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Aaqib wants the 23-year-old to take over the leadership role from Azam in T20Is.

“When you say teams should be formed on [the basis of] PSL performance, the captain (Shaheen) that claims the trophy back-to-back in two years of PSL should also be kept in view,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Azam and Afridi were in action for Pakistan during their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the team won 2-0.

Azam scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Afridi took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will play in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

