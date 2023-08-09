Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, believes that Pakistan should try promoting wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to number four in ODIs.

It comes after Rizwan admitted that he is less than pleased with the fact that he is made to bat at number five in the 50-over format.

By batting higher up, he feels it would allow him to have more time to build his innings, which would thus allow him to have a greater impact.

With the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India fast approaching, Afridi noted that the men in green can try putting Rizwan at number four and see whether it benefits the team.

“Rizwan can be promoted to number four,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute in the second Test in Colombo.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar scored an unbeaten 50 in the match, which Pakistan won by an innings and 222 runs to give them a 2-0 series win.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

