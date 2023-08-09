Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, has no doubt that current skipper Babar Azam can shatter “all the records”.

Azam has already broken numerous records in his career thus far and has established himself as the go-to batsman in the national team in all three formats.

On top of this, he has already won the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year awards.

Given how much the 28-year-old has achieved, Misbah sees the Lahore native achieving more incredible milestones in the future.

“Babar can break all the records as a captain and as a cricketer,” the 49-year-old, who is the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), told The National.

Azam recently scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Pakistan will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Always done well in ODIs, Aaqib Javed wants Pakistan to stick with opening batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 1922 ( 89.73 % ) No! 220 ( 10.27 % )

Like this: Like Loading...