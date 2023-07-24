Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has admitted that he is “not happy batting at number five” in ODIs.

He feels he is coming in too low down and wants a promotion up the order.

In his opinion, he believes that the number four spot would be ideal for him, which is something former captain Rashid Latif agrees with.

“If you ask me honestly, I am not happy batting at number five [in ODIs],” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar is currently involved in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, the men in green will be aiming to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test in Colombo, which begins on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

