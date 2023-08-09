Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the former Pakistan chief selector, said batsman Haris Sohail can make the middle order stronger when he comes back into the team.

However, the only way this will happen is if he adheres to the fitness levels in place and starts scoring runs regularly again.

Haris last played for Pakistan in their ODI series against New Zealand in January.

In the three matches he featured in, the 34-year-old from Sialkot made scores of 32, 10 and 22.

“Haris Sohail was part of the squad against New Zealand last time around and if he can maintain his fitness and come back in form, then I think he is going to further strengthen our middle order,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

The men in green will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

