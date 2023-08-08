Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, captain of the Pakistan cricket team, said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “one of the best players” in the side as “he has won us many games”.

His comments come after Rizwan expressed his desire to bat at number four instead of number five in ODIs.

While Azam doesn’t seem to have any intention of promoting the 31-year-old, he insisted that Rizwan is a valuable asset to the men in green.

“Every player is striving for the team’s win and Rizwan is one of the best players… he has won us many games,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both cricketers recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 2-0.

Azam scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Rizwan came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the second Test in Colombo and struck an unbeaten 50.

