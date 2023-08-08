Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm speedster, admitted that it is “difficult to bowl” to Pakistan captain Babar Azam in Test matches and ODIs since his technique is outstanding.

Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world today due to his consistency and ability to score runs in all types of conditions.

Most recently, the 28-year-old amassed 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

“It is difficult to bowl against him in ODI and Test matches due to his technique,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 1753 ( 89.3 % ) No! 210 ( 10.7 % )

