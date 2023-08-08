Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the former captain, said Pakistan depend on the early wickets provided by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His comments come after many people, including spinner Shadab Khan and power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed, have spoken about and shared videos of Shaheen’s improved batting.

While Shahid acknowledged and applauded his 23-year-old son-in-law for working on all aspects of his game, he insisted that Shaheen needs to priortise his bowling as he is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

“My expectations from Shaheen is first to perform with the ball because [Pakistan] depends on his early breakthroughs, and I know he is working hard on his batting as well and we have seen what he can do,” he said on Twitter.

Shaheen recently played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Even though he wasn’t at his best with the ball, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He has won us many games, Babar Azam on Pakistan player unhappy with his current batting position

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 1753 ( 89.3 % ) No! 210 ( 10.7 % )

Like this: Like Loading...