Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said he doesn’t really care that former captain Ramiz Raja called him a clown.

Ramiz, who was previously chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), had expressed his anger at the appointment of Arthur, saying “this is as crazy as a clown in a village circus”.

While this may have irked other people, Arthur refused to bite back at the 60-year-old.

“No I didn’t see his (Ramiz) comment and to be honest, I take everything with Ramiz with a pinch of salt, so it’s all good,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I honestly can’t worry about what everybody says because if you worry about what anybody says you are wasting pointless energy because it doesn’t make any difference anyway, because I know we are always one win away from the people of Pakistan being very happy, so I don’t worry about it.”

The Pakistan team recently travelled to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which they won 2-0.

