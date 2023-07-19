Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja admitted he is enraged by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint Mickey Arthur as team director, saying it is “as crazy as a clown in a village circus”.

Arthur was previously Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 and led them to glory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

However, what made Ramiz mad was the fact that the 55-year-old refused to give him his head coach role with Derbyshire.

As a result, he will fulfil his commitments to Derbyshire and Pakistan at the same time.

In Ramiz’s mind, this makes absolutely no sense and he cannot believe that the PCB agreed to it.

“This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will conclude on July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

