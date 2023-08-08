Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the former pace bowler, said Pakistan are forced to play Shan Masood and questioned who decided to pick the top order batsman in the first place.

Masood, who regularly features in Test matches and ODIs, has performed at times for the men in green but hasn’t been as consistent as people would like.

Most recently, he accumulated 97 runs, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Even though Pakistan won the series 2-0, Aaqib wants to know who is responsible for selecting Masood.

“They have to play him forcefully. It’s beyond comprehension who’s making these decisions, but we have to see what comes out at the end result,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

