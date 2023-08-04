Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz has urged Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to keep being aggressive even though he has been blasted for it in the past.

Amir got into verbal altercations with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, rising batsman Hassan Nawaz, and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

His antics were criticised by former captain Shahid Afridi, who felt he was overdoing it.

However, despite what others have said, Wahab said he likes to see Amir bowling with a fiery attitude.

“No, I don’t want Amir to downplay his aggression,” the 38-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

