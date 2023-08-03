Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, said he had limited interaction with batsman Haider Ali as he only worked with him for a year.

Haider was seen as a bright prospect for Pakistan and given numerous opportunities to stamp his authority at the international level.

After starting strong, the 22-year-old was unable to maintain his momentum and continued getting out for low scores. This ultimately led to him being dropped from the Pakistan team.

“As for Haider Ali, my interaction with him was somewhat limited. I was with him for a year only as the team’s batting coach,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is now playing county cricket in England for Derbyshire. In the County Championship, he has scored 481 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 32.06.

As for the Vitality Blast, he amassed 335 runs in 14 games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 25.76 and a strike-rate of 137.86.

Haider was not included in Pakistan’s squad for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

