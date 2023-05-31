Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the iconic six-hitting sensation, has advised 140 kph fast bowler Mohammad Amir to tone down his aggression and keep it under control.

His comments come after Amir was involved in a few altercations during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Karachi Kings.

The 31-year-old came under fire for his behaviour towards Pakistan captain Babar Azam, emerging batsman Hassan Nawaz and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

This prompted Afridi to scold him as the former captain was not at all happy with how Amir acted.

“Control your aggression, and go back home peacefully,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, Amir claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

