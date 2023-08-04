Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal has called on Pakistan captain Babar Azam to give his brother Umar Akmal “a fair chance” when it comes to selection in the national team.

It should be noted that Kamran and Umar are Azam’s cousins.

Umar last played international cricket in October 2019 but has remained active on the domestic circuit.

He recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), amassing 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Since the players selected in the Pakistan team need the captain’s seal of approval, Kamran urged Azam to keep Umar in mind going forward.

“As the team is selected based on the captain’s approval, it’s essential to give Umar a fair chance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently travelled to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, which they won 2-0.

Azam featured in both Tests and scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 513 ( 40.05 % ) No! 768 ( 59.95 % )

