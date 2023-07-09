Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said many people want to buy the two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.

Previously, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi revealed the two teams will be in Sialkot and Faisalabad and both would feature in PSL 9 in 2024.

While Sethi didn’t confirm this, he did say that if the PSL were to expand and feature two new sides, it is sure to attract a lot of bidders.

“I first thought and don’t discuss with anyone but I don’t know how it comes in the media… So I think Javed Afridi has fired the first shot that Faisalabad and Sialkot will be the two new teams of PSL. We haven’t had any discussions with the franchises, we didn’t make any decision, but it’s my desire that at least two new teams should be added,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sethi added that it won’t be simple bringing two new teams into the league as a lot of discussion need to be held with the current franchise owners.

“There are a lot of comprehensions and concerns from the franchises regarding their revenues and how the market can take it or not. And for this, we have to sit and discuss because without them we can’t move forward,” he said.

“They have to be part of the consultation process. But what I will say is this, so many people are interested to buy these two teams, and if the addition of these two teams is coming in the PSL, then there will be a win-win situation for all.

“The revenue will increase and also teams will increase, and my advice to the other six franchises is that you will not suffer any loss, but you will make a profit from this, and if the revenue decreases, then we will help you in this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will now be preparing for their tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

