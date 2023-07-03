Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Javed Afridi, the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, unveiled that Sialkot and Faisalabad will be the two new teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is understood that the two new franchises could be added to PSL 9, which will take place in 2024.

Afridi made the revelation during the Facebook Q&A session with fans on Facebook, as reported by Cricket Pakistan.

The Zalmi had a solid campaign in PSL 8 this year as they made to the playoffs under Babar Azam’s captaincy but were unable to reach the finals.

For the second year in a row, the Lahore Qalandars beat the Multan Sultans in the final to be crowned champions.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

