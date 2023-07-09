Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahnawaz Dahani, the Pakistan seamer, has acknowledged that there is a lot more competition among fast bowlers to get into the national team.

Dahani has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is to date, with his last match for the men in green coming in October 2022.

While he still remains on the fringes of selection, he noted that only by putting up strong performances consistently will he be able to get back into the national team.

“Competition has got tougher among fast bowlers to make comeback in the national team,” the 24-year-old from Larkana was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

