Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, believes 150 kph fast bowler Ihsanullah can have a “big impact” for the men in green going forward.

He feels as if the 20-year-old can be a game-changer given his rapid pace and the fact that he is a wicket-taker.

Ihsanullah showed this during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the second-highest wicket-taker.

He took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After PSL 8, the Matta native was fast-tracked into the Pakistan team and played in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Looking to the future, Misbah is excited about just how good Ihsanullah can be.

“He can make a big impact,” the former head coach and chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

