Steve Smith, the Australia batting superstar, said he is ready to come to Pakistan and play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL has become one of the premier T20 leagues in the world and attracts a number of high-profile players from numerous countries.

Smith is the latest Australian player to express an interest in playing in the competition after explosive opening batsman David Warner, who said the only reason he can’t feature in the tournament is due to international commitments.

If the 34-year-old were to play in the PSL, it would be a major coup for Pakistan as it would likely bring even more top-tier talent to their shores.

“I’d love to come play at some point. I think it looks like a really great tournament,” he said during an Instagram Q&A session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Smith is now representing Australia in The Ashes against England, where Australia holds a 2-0 lead after winning the first two Tests.

As for the Pakistan team, their next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

