Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has hinted that middle order batsman Haris Sohail will be picked more often in ODIs as he has “high expectations” of him.

Haris last played for Pakistan during their ODI series against New Zealand in January 2023. In that series, he made scores of 32, 10 and 22.

While he hasn’t represented the men in green since then, Rasheed seems to be leaning towards giving him more opportunities in the future, especially with the 2023 Asia Cup and World Cup right around the corner.

“We have high expectations from him, given his previous performances in ODIs,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

