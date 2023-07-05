Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the limited overs vice-captain, said Ihsanullah is a “good addition” to Pakistan’s pace attack.

The 20-year-old shot to superstardom during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

In the 12 matches he played, he took 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He has since gone on to claim six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18. He also played one ODI against New Zealand but went wicketless.

While Pakistan already have a pace line-up that includes the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, Shadab believes Ihsanullah will fit in perfectly.

“Ihsanullah is a good addition to the Pakistan pace battery, bearing in mind the fact that we already have the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. This is an exciting time for Pakistan cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah has not been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Mohammad Rizwan won’t work, Aaqib Javed doesn’t see him becoming Pakistan captain

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1654 ( 68.26 % ) He is ok! 527 ( 21.75 % ) He is overrated! 242 ( 9.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...