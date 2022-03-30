Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Explosive Australia opening batsman David Warner said he can’t play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since the tournament usually clashes with his team’s international schedule.

Warner was in decent form in the three-Test series against Pakistan as he scored 169 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 33.80.

He has also been seen having fun with the Pakistan players and dancing on the field, much to the delight of the Pakistan fans.

While the 35-year-old would be a fan favourite if he were to play in the PSL, he reiterated that it must not collide with his international commitments.

“We are often playing international cricket during the window of the PSL. That is the reason why I could not take part in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

With the Test series over, Pakistan and Australia will now play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The entire limited overs series will be held in Lahore and start on March 29.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

