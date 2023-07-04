Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usman Qadir believes fellow Pakistan spinner Usama Mir is “good enough to play international cricket”.

Mir has represented Pakistan in six ODIs, with the most recent coming in the recent five-match series against New Zealand.

The 27-year-old was brilliant for the Multan Sultans in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), taking 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.05 and an economy rate of 7.93.

Qadir admitted that Mir has been “quite outstanding” and deserves to play more often for the men in green going forward.

“I think those who perform well in domestic cricket ritually deserve the opportunity to play international cricket, whether it’s Usama Mir, Shadab (Khan), or myself,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Usama Mir, in particular, has been quite outstanding with his performance with both bat and ball, and I wish him good luck because he is good enough to play international cricket.”

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

