Aizaz Cheema, the former pace bowler, has called on Pakistan to pick wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan immediately as “he needs exposure”.

Cheema hopes the national selectors recognise the talent the 20-year-old possesses and don’t let it go to waste.

Habseebullah recently played in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

The men in green have numerous wicketkeeper-batsmen right now, including Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Haris, meaning Haseebullah will face a ton of competition.

Despite this, Cheema feels there is still a role for him to play for the national team, especially considering how young he is.

“He needs exposure,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now travel to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

