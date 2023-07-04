Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal believes that his brother Umar Akmal should be able to make a comeback to the Pakistan team if spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim was able to do so.

Umar was once considered to be a batting sensation as he was scoring runs and brought a lot of stability to the middle order.

However, following a series of controversies and off-field issues, his international career has fizzled out as he last played for the men in green in October 2019.

The 33-year-old recently featured for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Considering that Imad returned to the Pakistan team after captaining the Karachi Kings in PSL 8, Kamran feels that Umar should get another chance also.

“After all, if Imad can make a comeback based on his performance, Umar Akmal deserves the same opportunity,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now embark on a tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good enough to play for Pakistan, Usman Qadir on 27-year-old leg-spinner who has been outstanding

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 429 ( 38.65 % ) No! 681 ( 61.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...