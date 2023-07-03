Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a better bowler than Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Amir was once considered to be a prodigy in Pakistan, while Afridi is currently the national team’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

However, Sarfaraz feels that Amir possesses greater skills than Afridi, who is still in the infancy stages of his international career.

“If Amir was playing right now, I would put Amir at two and Shaheen at number three,” the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz had earlier said that he would rank former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif at number one.

Pakistan will now head to Sri Lanka to play two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

