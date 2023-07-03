Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the Pakistan fast bowler, said he apologised to Afghanistan batsman Najibullah Zadran in Pashto after hitting him in the jaw with a quick delivery during their T20I series in March.

The 20-year-old has been identified as a rising star after he lit up the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he unleashed thunderbolts clocked at over 150 kph.

Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“I went to him and said sorry in Pashto,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Afghanistan series was Ihsanullah’s first taste of international cricket and he subsequently went on to feature in the white-ball series against New Zealand.

However, he hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which will consist of two Test matches that will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

