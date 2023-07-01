Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif was in a league of his own and is a superior bowler than Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Asif troubled batsmen with his incredible line and length, and his ability to swing the ball a long way.

However, his career ended when he was implicated in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

“I will put Asif at [the] number one position,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also picked up 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20I career, the 40-year-old finished with 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

Sarfaraz is now expected to play for Pakistan in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

