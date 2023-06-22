Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nick Knight, the former England batsman, said bowlers “just can’t bowl” to Pakistan captain Babar Azam right now since he is in such good form and punishing them.

Azam has established his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in the world by consistently scoring runs in all three formats.

In his most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“You can’t bowl top of off-stump. You can’t bowl short. You can’t bowl full. You just can’t bowl to him at the moment,” Knight was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka in July, which will consist of two Test matches.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: This is my daily training, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reveals how many balls he hits

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48764 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 305634 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6955 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8792 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 65 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14037 ( 3.49 % ) Joe Root 3089 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2904 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1289 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2729 ( 0.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1319 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3598 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 798 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2440 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...