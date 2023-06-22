Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has revealed that he hits 500 to 600 balls daily in order to keep himself in good form.

Azam noted that training hard is the key to staying consistent and scoring plenty of runs.

The 28-year-old has done just that for Pakistan as in the team’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, he made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

“I think you can only perform in the match when you practice hard. I play 500-600 balls daily during my practice,” he said on the Peshawar Zalmi podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Lahore-born batsman will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

