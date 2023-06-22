Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, the outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said Babar Azam will captain the national team for as long as he wants to.

There have been rumours of a potential split in captaincy lately since the men in green were not getting the results expected of them under the 28-year-old’s leadership.

However, Sethi insisted that Azam will continue on as captain and will be allowed to decide when he ultimately wants to step down.

“Our established skipper Babar will remain the captain of our national squad until he himself decides whether he wants to leave captaincy of any one format or all three formats or he wants to remain the captain in all. It will totally be his call,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

