Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram said he is more than happy for fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to unleash his aggression during matches.

His comments come after Amir was criticised for his attitude and behaviour while playing for the Karachi Kings in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 31-year-old, who hails from Gujjar Khan in Punjab, got into a number of altercations throughout PSL 8, including with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, up-and-coming Pakistan batsman Hassan Nawaz, and England all-rounder Tom Curran.

While Amir was lambasted by the likes of legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Wasim took a different view and encouraged the fast bowler to maintain his attacking approach and mindset when bowling.

“You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I’m all for it. I’m all for Amir the way he is, the way he has been saying stuff,” Wasim told Arab News.

Amir took nine wickets in seven matches for the Kings at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

