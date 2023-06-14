Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iftikhar Ahmed, the big-time six-hitter, said people who criticise Pakistan captain Babar Azam should see if they are even at his level.

Azam has been heavily criticised for his leadership skills lately as the men in green haven’t been getting the results expected of them, especially during their recent home season.

On top of that, the 28-year-old Lahore-born batsman has been lambasted for his low strike-rate in T20Is, where he opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan.

However, Iftikhar has come to the skipper’s rescue, saying Azam’s critics shouldn’t be talking unless they have experienced the hardships of international cricket.

“People criticising Babar should first see whether they are at a level, where they can comment on him. First, reach his level and become a cricketer like him, and then criticise Babar,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Azam once again led from the front as he made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Iftikhar, meanwhile, struck 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122.

