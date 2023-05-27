Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the renowned big-hitting all-rounder, admitted that he scolded left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his attitude and behaviour during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir was involved in numerous altercations with batsmen throughout the tournament, including Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England all-rounder Tom Curran. The 31-year-old also went after up-and-coming Pakistan batsman Hassan Nawaz.

This didn’t sit well with Afridi, who revealed that he texted Amir and put him in his place.

“Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Is this the way to play? There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control.”

Amir represented the Karachi Kings in PSL 8 and took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

