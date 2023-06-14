Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rohit Sharma, the India cricket captain, has taken a dig at Pakistan, saying people were complaining that matches in the country were “so boring” since the pitches were too flat.

His comments come after Pakistan held a number of Test matches – against England and New Zealand – where numerous remarks were made about the pitches and how they offered no assistance to the bowlers.

Rohit pointed out that India are not in the same boat as any matches held in the nation are played on proper surfaces that offer a fair contest between bat and ball.

“It’s not about always making sure that we are playing on flat pitches and the results don’t come. In Pakistan, there were three Test matches played. People were saying it has become so boring. We are making it interesting for you guys,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India recently lost to Australia by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship Final, which was held at The Oval in London, England.

