Shahid Afridi, the legendary big-hitting all-rounder, wants the Quetta Gladiators to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise missed out on the playoffs once again in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Given how the team hasn’t enjoyed a lot of success in the past few seasons of the PSL, Afridi admitted that it might be time for a change in leadership.

In fact, he spoke to Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar about it as he wants to see Sarfaraz play with more freedom.

“I had a chat with Nadeem Omar before the season as well, that they should play Sarfaraz only as a player, so there is less pressure on him and he can enjoy his game,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, Sarfaraz finished with 162 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

